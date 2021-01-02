The Kapoors and Bhatts have ringed in New Year 2021 together in Jaipur. When pictures of the two families jetting off to the pink city hit the internet, fans started speculating that it would be for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s secret engagement ceremony. Even Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone joined the Kapoors and Bhatts for the New Year outing and fans couldn’t contain their excitement seeing this entire gang holidaying together. Well, it was pure New Year celebration and it was indeed an adventurous affair. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Mark New Year Celebrations at Ranthambore Amid Engagement Rumours.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt have shared glimpses from their trip and it is one of the pictures shared by Shaheen that has grabbed our attention. All of them explored the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, a vast wildlife reserve, home to tigers, leopards and many other wildlife animals. Shaheen shared a picture of a tiger that has been captured by her sister Alia’s beau Ranbir Kapoor and it only makes us say that RK is a brilliant wildlife photographer. Did Ranbir Kapoor Photobomb Alia Bhatt in Actress’ Latest Instagram Pic from Their Ranthambore Vacation?

RK’s Wildlife Photography Skills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Isn’t it a beautiful capture? It was clicked when they were on their jungle safari. We are sure that their trip to the Ranthambore National Park has been a memorable one and a perfect way to ring in New Year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2021 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).