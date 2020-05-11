This Throwback Photoshoot of Reema Lagoo Will Leave You In Shock!

Reema Lagoo, Anjana Mumtaz and Beena Banerjee (Photo credit: Twitter/Instagram)

Reema Lagoo has always been the mother that we look for in Hindi movies. If the 70s were all about Nirupa Roy, late 80s and the whole of 90s and more, it was Reema Lagoo. Be it the cool mom in Maine Pyar Kiya, or the mother in despair in Vaastav, we simply loved her. So when we came across this throwback photoshoot of her with Anjana Mumtaz and Beena Banerjee, we were shocked. For a few seconds, we didn't know what we saw. It is unlike anything that we have seen before. Thappad: Aamir Khan Congratulates Late Actress Reema Lagoo’s Daughter Mrunmayee for the Release of Her First Writing Assignment

All the women look quite different from what we are used to seeing them in. Lagoo is wearing a wig, probably, a bob cut looking so different and amazing. Mumtaz's curls are to die for while Beena looks fab in that hair. Check them out here...

These pictures are quite the shocker, we must agree. If you remember Lagoo had short hair in Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Na Ho too. She looked so stunning in that.