Throwback Thursday! Madhuri Dixit Flaunts Her Gorgeous Smile in This Timeless Picture

Ageing like wine, one of the classic actors of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene shared an elegant throwback picture of herself. It seems like the vintage picture is one of her stills from her past movies as the actor celebrates 'Throwback Thursday.' The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared the picture along with with a caption the reads, "There's no one like YOU, and that's your biggest power!#PauseAndRewind #ThrowbackThursday.

In the captivating picture, the star is seen sporting a million-dollar smile as she flaunts her shoulder-length wavy curls. Fans were quick to notice the post with a positive message. It gathered likes of Dia Mirza and Farah Khan Kunder.

Check Out Madhuri Dixit's Throwback Picture Below:

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Abhishek Verman's directorial-' Kalank ' with an ensemble cast starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiara Advani among others. She is next gearing up for her debut on Netflix with a yet-to-be-titled web series, the show will be helmed by Sri Rao.