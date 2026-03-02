Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined the cast of Tumbbad 2, the upcoming sequel to the 2018 cult film Tumbbad. The makers, on Monday, took to Instagram to make the announcement and welcome the actor on board. "We are pleased to announce that one of the finest actors of our time, @nawazuddin._siddiqui, has joined #Tumbbad2. Welcome, Nawaz bhai!" ‘Tumbbad 2’: Akshaye Khanna or Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Who Will Play the Villain in Sohum Shah’s Upcoming Horror Sequel?.

Siddiqui is set to play a crucial role in the sequel. While details about his character remain under wraps, the makers, as per a release, say his role will be central to the story. The film is expected to continue exploring themes of greed, fear, and human nature, which made the first part widely discussed.

Speaking about joining the project, the actor mentioned that he has always admired Tumbbad for its unique storytelling.

As per a release, the actor said, "Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and joined them on their journey. Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting."

Shah, who led the first film and is producing the sequel, said that bringing the Wassepur actor on board adds more strength to the film. "Bringing Nawaz Sir on board Tumbbad 2 feels incredibly exciting for us. He is an actor who brings an unmatched intensity and authenticity to every role he takes on. The character he will portray plays a very crucial part in expanding the emotional and psychological landscape of the sequel," he said.

Tumbbad 2 is being produced by Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios. The film is expected to go on floors soon. The release date has not been announced yet.