Two young men broke into superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday. According to Mumbai Police, the men were apprehended by the security guards after they had entered Mannat's premises by scaling the outer wall. Two Youngsters Break Into Shah Rukh Khan’s Bungalow Mannat; Get Arrested, Case of Trespassing Registered.

During the police enquiry, the men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the Pathaan star. A case of trespassing and other relevant offences was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway. Shah Rukh Khan’s House Mannat's Name Plate Gets a Makeover and the Internet Is Loving It (View Pic).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is basking in the success of Pathaan, which has broken many records at the box office. It has managed to hit the ₹ 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Check The Post Here:

2 men climbed the wall & entered #Mannat , security team of SRK reported them to the police , both arrested. pic.twitter.com/C48SuKE8CR — Shah Rukh Khan Fc - Pune ( SRK Fc Pune ) (@SRKFC_PUNE) March 3, 2023

John Abraham and Deepika Padukone also featured in the action-packed film. SRK is now preparing for his upcoming films Jawan and Dunki.

