Shah Rukh is all over the internet, not for a project he did or for a film announcement, but for his house Mannat's new nameplate. The actor's house got the nameplate changed to a new design and fans have been trending it all over Twitter. Hrithik Roshan Unleashes His Inner Vikram Vedha As He Poses for a Hot Picture.
Check Out A Few Tweets Below:
Latest: New Name Plate on #Mannat 😍.#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/U4hcFaNg3y
— FANs Of SRK NAGPUR (@Fansofsrknagpur) April 22, 2022
Another Fan's Tweet
[Video]: Straight from #Mannat Land's End, King Shah Rukh Khan's Residence in Mumbai 😍#ShahRukhKhan #TeamShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/jJrayFDDcb
— Team Shah Rukh Khan ⚡️ (@teamsrkfc) April 23, 2022
His Fans Are Excited
SRKians waking upto a new nameplate of Mannat 🤩#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/bkTtBYZ1pg
— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 23, 2022
A Look At The New Name Plate
New Nameplate🥺♥#ShahRukhKhan #Mannat pic.twitter.com/m3twdfLFNC
— Latif SRKian✨ (@LatifSrkian) April 22, 2022
Another Happy Fan
New name plate at #Mannat. 😍#SRK #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/JPETbzWA2Y
— 𝕯𝖊𝖊𝖕ˢʳᵏⁱᵃⁿ 🔥 (@SRKz_Deep) April 23, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)