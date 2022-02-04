Urmila Matondkar celebrates her birthday on February 4. Even though she is no more seen on the celluloid, her body of work over the years is still cherished by fans. It’ll not be wrong if we say, she was among the very few stars during the ‘90s who dared to take up challenging roles and proved her mettle. A dancing diva and an actor who instantly lit up the screens with her presence, Urmila definitely made a mark. Also, when she used to groove on Bollywood tunes in her films, everyone watching her used to feel the aura. Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena, in Presence of Uddhav Thackeray, View Pics.

So, as a tribute from our end for the Bollywood actress, we list down, five of her best songs that will make you dance to its beats even today. These are the tracks that are just awesomesauce. Check it out.

Rangeela Re

Let’s start with one of the most popular songs of the actress, "Rangeela Re". The way Urmila dances her heart out in this fun number in cool-looking different attires it'll fill your dil with the same energy.

Chamma Chamma

This happens to be quite an underrated track of Urmila. Right from the costume to the grace of the actress, everything is just perfect in this peppy track. Urmila is just way too amazing with her expression here. A must-see.

Jaanam Samjha Karo

Her attitude, moves and of course the makeup game, Urmila shined in this song along with Salman Khan. A great party number to groove with your girl or guy. Energetic and how! Urmila Matondkar Birthday Special: From Films To Politics, Here's Looking At The Actress' 'Rangeela' Career!

Ruki Ruki Thi Zindagi

Matondkar was known for her charm on-screen and had that spark that none of her contemporaries carried. This track just showcases how she was bubbly and full of life on the big screen.

Bohut Khoobsurat Ho

In this song, Urmila looks like a goddess. Just like how Sanjay Dutt showers her with praises in the track, we also would do the same looking at the beauty. The melody is slow yet cute to dance with the one you love.

That’s it, guys! While there are many hit melodies of Urmila, the ones mentioned above are our faves. Workwise, after Bollywood, she entered into politics and is currently with Shiv Sena. Happy birthday, Urmila Matondkar!

