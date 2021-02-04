Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar celebrates her birthday on February 4, 2021. Born in Mumbai, she started her acting career as a child artist in 1977 with Karm. However, her first adult role in Hindi cinema came with Narsimha (1991). Later on, she was seen trying her hands on many genres. Right from doing romantic drama like Rangeela (1995), Judaai (1997), crime thriller Satya (1998) to rom-com Khoobsurat (1999) and more, she was unstoppable. Her 2004's supernatural horror Bhoot got her Filmfare Award for Best Actress (critics choice). Not just Hindi, Urmila also starred in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi films. Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena, in Presence of Uddhav Thackeray, View Pics.

However, later on, her career so a dull and her films didn’t work in her favour. And there on started her downfall and slowly and steadily she disappeared from the showbiz. But after many years, she again made headlines for marrying with Kashmiri businessman, model namely Mohsin Akhtar Mir and stepping into politics. In 2019, she contested the Lok Sabha elections as a congress party member from Mumbai’s north seat, however, lost against BJP’s Gopal Shetty. Urmila Matondkar Thanks Mumbai Police After Her Hacked Instagram Account Gets Restored, Says ‘Few of My Posts Are Missing’.

Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena:

Mumbai: Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena, in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/wMnZJatzHr — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

After sticking with Congress for a while, the actress resigned from the party blaming petty internal politics as the reason for her decision. In December 2020, she joined Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshri in suburban Bandra.

Well, that’s how Urmila’s career from movies to politics looks like. Of course, it has its highs as well as lows, but overall she had her time when she ruled Bollywood and now it’s her time to shine in the world of politics. Happy Birthday, Urmila Matondkar. Stay tuned!

