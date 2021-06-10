Actress Urvashi Rautela on Thursday shared a video of getting punched repeatedly in the gut by her trainer. In the Instagram clip, Urvashi stands in a black sports bra and yoga pants while her trainer repeatedly punches her in the abdomen. Urvashi Rautela Tried Adding Bollywood Elements to Her International Album ‘Versace Baby’.

"NO PAIN NO GAIN. He clocks me right in the gut Getting walloped is part of my action film absorbing his blows," Urvashi captioned the video, which currently has 195K views. Doob Gaye Song: Guru Randhawa and Urvashi Rautela’s Romantic Track Is a Visual Treat With Soothing Melody (Watch Video).

Check Out Urvashi Rautela's Training Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

The actress claims she is practicing for an action film. She will next be seen in the web series "Inspector Avinash" along with Randeep Hooda.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2021 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).