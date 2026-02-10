Bollywood veteran Govinda has addressed the ongoing headlines surrounding his 38-year marriage to Sunita Ahuja, offering a sharp yet composed response to her recent viral interviews and rumours of her professional debut. During a recent interview, the Hero No 1 actor dismissed claims of infidelity and suggested that his wife’s sudden media visibility is simply a result of her having more free time at home. Govinda’s Dance at Pratapgarh School Event Sparks Online Debate (Watch Video).

Govinda on Sunita Ahuja’s Bollywood Debut

Responding to reports that Sunita has signed her debut film with Ektaa Kapoor’s production house, Govinda reacted with a mix of sarcasm and support. During an interview with ANI, the actor suggested that being active in the industry might actually reduce the number of personal details she shares with the press.

He said, "Haan toh woh achha hai. Ghar mein baithe rahengi aur toh yeh bohot zyada interview dengi (laughs). Toh yeh bahar nikle, puja prarthana karti hain achha hai, Bhagwan se jaake sab achha achha kahein.” (Yes, that is good. If she stays sitting at home, she will give even more interviews. So it’s good she goes out; she does her prayers, it’s good, she should go to God and speak only good things.)The actor also took a moment to address newcomer Komal, whose name was recently brought up by Sunita in a cryptic interview. Govinda urged his wife to move forward without dragging others into controversy.

Govinda Talks About Wife Sunita Ahuja’s Acting Debut – Watch Video

He continued, "Aage nikliye, bina mera naam liye, bina mere baare mein galat kahiye, kisi artiste ke liye galat nahi kahiye. Khaas taur pe jo newcomer aa rahe hain... Main Komal ka dhanyawad deta hun, ki aap ek shabd galat nahi keh rahi hain." (Move forward without taking my name, without saying wrong things about me or any other artist. Especially for the newcomers... I thank Komal specifically, that you are not saying a single wrong word)

Govinda on Infidelity Allegations

The actor firmly stood by his professional record when asked about the cheating rumours that have plagued his marriage recently. Sunita had previously hinted at "mistakes" in their relationship, but Govinda maintained that he had always treated his co-stars with the utmost respect.

"Main 4-4 superstar, Miss Universe heroine ke saath kaam kiya, main woh log ki taraf kabhi dekha nahi... ek meri heroine mujhe aisa nahi keh sakti ki maine kabhi tang kiya ho, maine kisi ke liye aisa abshabd keh diya ho. Toh jo heroine mere ghar mein aa rahi hain, mere ghar ki film se shuru ho rahi hai career, main kabhi galat nahi kahunga." (I have worked with four superstars and Miss Universe heroines, and I never even looked at them... not a single one of my heroines can say that I ever troubled them or used foul language. So for the heroines coming to my house, whose careers are starting with my home production, I will never say anything wrong.) Govinda To Make Major Announcement Once He Finds the Right Script, Reveals His Manager.

Govinda on Wife Sunita Ahuja’s Bollywood Debut

While divorce rumours continue to circulate, Govinda’s latest remarks suggest he is attempting to de-escalate the situation by encouraging his wife to focus on her own burgeoning career and "positive" spiritual pursuits.

