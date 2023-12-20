Actor Varun Dhawan is currently in Kochi with his family. On Wednesday, he shared several pictures from his stay down South. In one of the images, Varun could be seen hugging his father and veteran director David Dhawan from behind. He also posed with his mother Karuna Dhawan. He also dropped a video of him playing with a dog named "Happy." "A day in Kochi [☀️] The 🐶 name is #happy," Varun captioned the post. Varun Dhawan to Reunite With Dad David Dhawan for Comic Entertainer; Film's Shoot to Begin in April 2024 – Reports.

Varun's fam-jam pictures and videos from Kochi garnered loads of likes and comments. "❤️❤️❤️❤️" actor Dia Mirza commented. "How cute," a social media user wrote.

Varun Dhawan With Family In Kochi

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen sharing screen space with Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in a yet-to-be-titled film, which is produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. He also has Citadel in his pipeline. Citadel is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series of the same name, which featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. The Indian version of Citadel is being created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.