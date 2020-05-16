Vicky Kaushal Makes a Post-Lockdown Resolution to Spend More Time With His Family

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Phase 4 of the lockdown in India, due to coronavirus outbreak, is all set to begin in a few days. The nation has been under lockdown since March 24. The lockdown meant a quiet birthday for Bollywood hottie Vicky Kaushal, who turned 32 today. The actor learnt a thing or two from the lockdown, while he sent the most time with his family in the longest while. In an interview with The Indian Express, the actor shared that he will make it his priority to spend enough time with his fam jam. Vicky Kaushal Birthday: 10 Hot Pics Of The Actor That Will Become Your Lust Stories.

Vicky said, "From this point on, it will be a conscious effort to give more time to them. When the lockdown is lifted, I will make sure that no matter how busy I get in life, I will spend ample time with them, have meals with them and talk to them rather than blaming the fast-paced life for not being there with my family,” he shares.

Vicky got a beautiful birthday wish from his rumoured girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. The actress shared a cartoonish picture of his character in Uri, and wrote: "May the Josh be always with you,"

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal's last film Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship. The movie did not do well at the box office. He has an awesome project in the pipeline, Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic on Udham Singh, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor plays the titular role of a revolutionary freedom fighter. Vicky will also be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial, Takht.