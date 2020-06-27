Actress Vidya Balan, who was last seen in Mission Mangal as Tara Shinde, will soon be back on screens.. err... computer screens with her next movie, the much-awaited biopic Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer. Yes, you read it all correctly. The movie has been commissioned for an OTT release and will stream on Amazon Prime Video, from July 15, 2020. The film was set for a summer 2020 release, but like many other films, bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and will finally see the light of the day online. Shakuntala Devi Motion Poster: Vidya Balan as the Human-Computer Brings 'Maths' and 'Fun' in The Same Sentence!.

In a press statement last year, Vidya had confirmed that she was playing the esteemed mathematician and had said, "I am extremely excited to play the human-computer, Shakuntala Devi, in the big screen, She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success." Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi Becomes Second Bollywood Release to Premiere on Amazon Prime Amid the Lockdown.

Back in August 2019, Vidya's short-haired look from the sets of the film was leaked online. Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer also marks Vidya's reunion with her Kahaani team, who are the producers for thsi biopic as well. Speaking of the esteemed mathematician. Shakuntala Devi was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a complex math problem meant for 18-year-old students. Her talents also won her an entry into the 1982 Guinness Book of World Records.

