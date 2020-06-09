Vidyut Jammwal Announces His YouTube Channel Along with His Pet Dog (Watch Video)

Vidyut Jammwal With Pet Dog (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Action star Vidyut Jammwal has chosen the cutest way to announce the launch his YouTube channel. He took to Instagram to post a video of himself having a conversation with his dog about rain, water and "no scary stunt". The brief video ends with the announcement of the actor's YouTube channel. Vidyut Jammwal Begins Initiative to Empower Entrepreneurs in India amid COVID-19 Pandemic (Read Deets)

Many of his fans found the conversation "very funny", others thought it was cute. In the meantime, he has started an initiative to support ideas from different parts of India. Vidyut Jammwal Says ‘Being an Action Hero Is a Big Achievement’

Vidyut Jammwal Announces His YouTube Channel With Pet Dog

The fitness enthusiast, who has been helping and motivating fans to stay physically and mentally fit since the beginning of the lockdown in March, is best known for starring in the "Commando" franchise. Vidyut will next be seen in the movie "Khuda Haafiz".