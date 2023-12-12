After Vidyut Jammwal’s naked pictures from the Himalayan retreat went viral on social media, comedian Vir Das made a funny comment about it while the action star gave back a hilarious response. 10 Quotes by Vir Das That Offer Insight Into His Views on Cinema, Humour and Life!

Vir took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: “Man can’t wait to go back to Corbett. If it’s a clear day, and your group is quiet, you can see tigers, deers, numerous exotic birds and Vidyut Jammwal.” To which, Vidyut shared a picture balancing on a tree trunk. He circled around the trunk and made a smiley face. Vidyut captioned the image: “Hahahahaha I love this post @virdas.”

Check Vidyut's Post Here

On the occasion of his birthday on December 10, Vidyut had treated fans with his thirst trap pictures from a Himalayan retreat. The actor stripped down to his birthday suit giving a glimpse of his well chiselled body.

Vidyut Jammwal's Nude Photos From Himalayan Ranges

My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year. pic.twitter.com/HRQTYtjk6y — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) December 10, 2023

He also announced the release of his next Crakk, which stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson. The film is slated to release on February 23.

