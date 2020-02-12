Vijay Deverakonda’s Co-Star Ananya Panday to Start Shooting for Puri Jagannadh Directorial from This Date

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda had dropped hints he would make his entry into Bollywood soon. He has become one of the most sought after actors ever since his film Arjun Reddy hit the screens. Fans are excited to see the handsome hunk in his first Hindi film, which is reportedly said to be titled as Fighter. The makers are yet to make an official announcement. And now speaking about the film’s lead actress, it was reported that Ananya Panday has been roped in to play the leading lady. A source close to the development has revealed why Ananya was roped in for this project. Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Film with Puri Jagannadh Titled Fighter?

Earlier there were reports of Janhvi Kapoor being paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in this Puri Jagannadh directorial. But it is the Student of the Year 2 actress who has been reportedly zeroed down for the role. The source not only revealed why Ananya was roped in, but also mentioned when she will start shooting for this film. The source was quoted as saying, “Ananya is eager to work with Vijay and is expected to start start shooting mid-March or in the first week of April,” reports Mirror. Ananya Panday to Romance Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter?

This film also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. Earlier in an interview with the tabloid the former had stated that the film will be shot in six months in Mumbai and abroad. This project went on floors in Mumbai in January 2020. Keep watching this space for further updates!