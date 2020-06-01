Wajid Khan Death: Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan Shocked To Hear The Untimely Demise Of The Popular Bollywood Music Composer, Celebs Offer Condolence On Social Media

Celebs Shocked To Hear The Untimely Demise Of Wajid Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wajid Khan was one of the most popular music composer of Bollywood. Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away in the early hours of Monday. He was reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and was admitted Mumbai’s Surana Hospital. The 42-year-old singer-composer was also suffering from kidney related ailments. As per reports, Wajid Khan had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago. Several Bollywood celebs have expressed their shock on hearing the demise of this popular singer-composer. From fans to celebs, all have been offering condolences on social media. Wajid Khan Passes Away at 42! Sonu Nigam Confirms Sad News of Music Director of Sajid-Wajid Fame and Salman Khan’s Close Friend’s Demise.

The demise of Wajid Khan was confirmed by music composer Salim Merchant. He told PTI, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.” Here are some of the condolence messages shared by celebs. Wajid Khan Dies at 42, Priyanka Chopra Condoles Music Composer's Demise (View Tweet).

Preity Zinta

I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

Varun Dhawan

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music 🎵 pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

Parineeti Chopra

Rajeev Khandelwal

This is such a heartbreaking news. One of the best guys I knew. So loving ..so compassionate. And such a contagious smile which always came from his heart. You will be missed #WajidKhan — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) June 1, 2020

Vivek Agnihotri

OMG. Just learnt about Wajid Khan’s untimely demise. RIP my brother. Artists never die. pic.twitter.com/kbaVrl3dYk — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 1, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

Ranveer Singh

Wajid Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar

#RIPWajidKhan your music will always live on...deepest condolences to the family and loved ones ....gone too soon.....❤️🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 1, 2020

Besides composing songs for some of the hit Bollywood films, Wajid Khan had also being the judge for the singing reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. He had also composed title track for the controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 4 and Bigg Boss 6.