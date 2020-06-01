Wajid Khan Death: Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan Shocked To Hear The Untimely Demise Of The Popular Bollywood Music Composer, Celebs Offer Condolence On Social Media
Celebs Shocked To Hear The Untimely Demise Of Wajid Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wajid Khan was one of the most popular music composer of Bollywood. Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away in the early hours of Monday. He was reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and was admitted Mumbai’s Surana Hospital. The 42-year-old singer-composer was also suffering from kidney related ailments. As per reports, Wajid Khan had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago. Several Bollywood celebs have expressed their shock on hearing the demise of this popular singer-composer. From fans to celebs, all have been offering condolences on social media. Wajid Khan Passes Away at 42! Sonu Nigam Confirms Sad News of Music Director of Sajid-Wajid Fame and Salman Khan’s Close Friend’s Demise.

The demise of Wajid Khan was confirmed by music composer Salim Merchant. He told PTI, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.” Here are some of the condolence messages shared by celebs. Wajid Khan Dies at 42, Priyanka Chopra Condoles Music Composer's Demise (View Tweet).

Preity Zinta

Varun Dhawan

Parineeti Chopra

Rajeev Khandelwal

Vivek Agnihotri

Amitabh Bachchan

Ranveer Singh

Karan Johar

Besides composing songs for some of the hit Bollywood films, Wajid Khan had also being the judge for the singing reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. He had also composed title track for the controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 4 and Bigg Boss 6.