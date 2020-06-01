Wajid Khan Passes Away: Akshay Kumar Expresses Grief Over the Death of His ‘Rowdy Rathore’ Music Composer, Says He Is ‘Shocked and Saddened’ (View Tweet)

Wajid Khan, Akshay Kumar (Photo VCredits: Facebook)

Singer/composer, Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame passed away on Monday (June 1) at a Mumbai's hospital. He was 42. This shocking news has saddened Bollywood and in no time condolence messages poured in on social media. Reportedly, Wajid breathed his last due to coronavirus. Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Preity Zinta, Salim Merchant, Adnan Sami and more mourned the loss of the music composer. Now, even Khiladi Akshay Kumar has expressed his thoughts on the untimely demise of Wajid. Taking to his Twitter, Kumar said how shocked and saddened he felt when he heard the tragic news. He also offered condolence to the deceased's family. Wajid Khan Dies At 42: Salim Merchant, Adnan Sami, Vishal Dadlani and Other Musicians Mourn the Singer-Composer's Death.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time," Akshay's tweet's caption read. For the uninitiated, Sajid-Wajid have composed a few songs for Akshay's film Rowdy Rathore and one of the famous ones is 'Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita'. Indeed, Bollywood has lost many gems in the past few months and it's sad. Wajid Khan No More: Netizens Mourn The Loss of Bollywood's Renowned Music Composer (View Tweets).

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet For Wajid Khan Below:

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 1, 2020

Wajid's fellow musician from the fraternity, Salim confirmed the death news and told PTI that he was on a ventilator. “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical,” Salim told PTI. Stay tuned!