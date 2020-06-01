Wajid Khan No More: Netizens Mourn The Loss of Bollywood's Renowned Music Composer (View Tweets)

Wajid Khan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Renowned music composer and singer, Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame, breathed his last on Monday (June 1) at Surana Hospital, Chembur. He was 42. Wajid's untimely demise shocked the entire fraternity. Reportedly, he passed away due to coronavirus. The Bollywood singer was also suffering from kidney ailments and had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago. Soon, as this tragic news broke online, celebrities and musicians poured their heart out and expressed grief over the sad death. For the unversed. Wajid has moreover composed songs for Salman Khan films. It was music composer, Salim Merchant, who confirmed the news of Wajid’s death. Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid Passes Away at 42: 7 Chartbuster Songs Sung by the Composer That Will Remain in the Hearts of His Fans Forever.

Well, not just celebs even fans mourned the loss of the popular singer. Netizens could not keep calm over this tragic update and posted condolence messages for Wajid. Be it videos, pics or just a token of love for the no more star, fans were indeed sad. Check out a few twitter reactions below. Wajid Khan Passes Away at 42! Sonu Nigam Confirms Sad News of Music Director of Sajid-Wajid Fame and Salman Khan’s Close Friend’s Demise.

Rest Well In Jannat

Will miss his voice terribly 😔💔 lost of words to say , it's not ur time yet bhai 🥺 rest well in jannat #WajidKhan Bhai pic.twitter.com/sq1Z5hDRSp — Rest in Peace Wajid Khan Saab 💔🙏 (@ajithkanth009) May 31, 2020

Shocked

Shocking n sad news.. gone too soon..May ur soul RIP🙏 #wajidkhan 😌 — P K Rajpurohit (@PKRajpurohit18) June 1, 2020

Will Be Remembered Forever

Saddened to hear about sudden demise of one of the best music composer #Wajidkhan of Sajid-Wajid Fame. A real gem & extremely talented artist whose remarkable contributions to the Bollywood Fraternity will be remembered forever.#GoneTooSoon May his beautiful soul Rest in Peace🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/F3wR8hwIoK — Pankaj Ratandhayra (@impankajR99) May 31, 2020

Sad

#WajidKhan India has lost one of his amazing voice RIP WAJID....😭😭😭 Corona take away another lyf😭 pic.twitter.com/icuaf7EjE6 — zubair rahi (@mdzubairrahi) June 1, 2020

Indian Fraternity Has Suffered Huge

First Iraffan sir, then Rishi sir and now Wajid Khan Indian film Industry has suffered huge #WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/EzQpa3KEs2 — Rahul Chaudhary (@rchaudhary1010) June 1, 2020

Heartbreaking

#SHOCKING..!!! HEARTBREAKING. SCARY. Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame has died. He was a kidney transplant patient but some reports say he was Corona+ 💔 RIP #WajidKhan — Kundan Singh™ (@thekundan_singh) June 1, 2020

Sajid along with his brother Wajid entered Bollywood with Salman Khan’s hit film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (1998). Ahead this trio collaborated for a lot of projects and did many films together, including Wanted, Dabangg franchise, Ek Tha Tiger and more. Recently, the duo also helped Salman in his YouTube's first two songs, Pyaar Korona and Bhai Bhai. May his soul rest in peace.