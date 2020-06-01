Wajid Khan Dies At 42: Salim Merchant, Adnan Sami, Vishal Dadlani and Other Musicians Mourn the Singer-Composer's Death

Wajid Khan Death (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood fraternity woke up to the shocking news of famed music composer, Wajid Khan's death. The singer-composer passed away in the early hours of June 1, Monday after testing positive for coronavirus a few days ago. Wajid, aged 42 was also suffering from kidney ailments and had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago. The singer's death has come as a huge shock for his fans and friends from the industry. Popular actors including the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh among others expressed their grief over the same. Wajid Khan Dies at 42, Priyanka Chopra Condoles Music Composer's Demise (View Tweet).

As for the music industry, Wajid's passing his a huge loss given that the singer-composer delivered major hits such as "Soni De Nakhre", "Hud Hud Dabangg" among others. Wajid recently co-composed Salman’s songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which were shot in Khan's Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown singer was hospitalised a few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur and the news of his death was confirmed by fellow musician, Salim Merchant on social media. Here are more reactions from the music industry on losing the composer to COVID-19. Wajid Khan Passes Away at 42! Sonu Nigam Confirms Sad News of Music Director of Sajid-Wajid Fame and Salman Khan’s Close Friend’s Demise.

Adnan Sami:

I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul.. Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy...🙏 إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen. 🤲 #WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

Palak Mucchal:

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of #WajidKhan sir, who had been an integral part of my journey since the very beginning! Rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eNjqeD1F4R — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) June 1, 2020

Salim Merchant:

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏 Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

Vishal Dadlani:

Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Harshdeep Kaur:

My deep condolences to #WajidKhan Ji’s family. Still can’t believe that he is no more. Have always seen him smiling and spreading joy around him. Huge loss to the music industry 🙏🏼#RestInPeace @wajidkhan7 pic.twitter.com/zX1Jtc2kyI — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2020

Shankar Mahadevan:

Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/cb8E152J1X — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2020

The singer-composer touched many lives with his music is certainly going to be dearly missed by his friends and fans. Rest in peace, Wajid Khan.