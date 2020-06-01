Wajid Khan Dies At 42: Salim Merchant, Adnan Sami, Vishal Dadlani and Other Musicians Mourn the Singer-Composer's Death
Bollywood fraternity woke up to the shocking news of famed music composer, Wajid Khan's death. The singer-composer passed away in the early hours of June 1, Monday after testing positive for coronavirus a few days ago. Wajid, aged 42 was also suffering from kidney ailments and had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago. The singer's death has come as a huge shock for his fans and friends from the industry. Popular actors including the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh among others expressed their grief over the same. Wajid Khan Dies at 42, Priyanka Chopra Condoles Music Composer's Demise (View Tweet).

As for the music industry, Wajid's passing his a huge loss given that the singer-composer delivered major hits such as "Soni De Nakhre", "Hud Hud Dabangg" among others. Wajid recently co-composed Salman’s songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which were shot in Khan's Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown singer was hospitalised a few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur and the news of his death was confirmed by fellow musician, Salim Merchant on social media. Here are more reactions from the music industry on losing the composer to COVID-19. Wajid Khan Passes Away at 42! Sonu Nigam Confirms Sad News of Music Director of Sajid-Wajid Fame and Salman Khan’s Close Friend’s Demise.

The singer-composer touched many lives with his music is certainly going to be dearly missed by his friends and fans. Rest in peace, Wajid Khan.