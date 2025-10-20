Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh on October 16–17. The Sikandar actor was joined by Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan at the global entertainment event. Several videos of the actors speaking about Indian cinema and its impact on audiences worldwide, including in the Middle East, surfaced online. During the session, Salman Khan raised eyebrows when he appeared to separate Balochistan from Pakistan while discussing international audiences. When Three Khans Collide: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan Light Up the Joy Forum 2025 Stage in Riyadh (Watch Full Video).

During an interactive session at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Salman Khan spoke about the global influence of Indian cinema and the growing presence of South Asian communities in the Middle East. A video from the event has gone viral, showing the actor mentioning "Pakistan and Balochistan" in a way that made netizens believe he was distinguishing Balochistan from Pakistan.

In the viral video, Salman says, "Right now, if you make a Hindi film and it releases here, it will be a superhit. If you do a Tail, Telugu or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from our country have come here. There are people from Balochistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, everyone is working here."

I don’t know if it was slip of tongue, but this is amazing! Salman Khan separates “people of Balochistan” from “people of Pakistan” . pic.twitter.com/dFNKOBKoEz — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) October 19, 2025

A video capturing the moment went viral on X (formerly Twitter), sparking widespread debate over the actor's statement. While most users appreciated Salman's remark as recognition of Balochistan's uniqueness, others wondered if it was a slip of the tongue or done on purpose.

A user wrote, "Yes, I am thankful to Salman Khan, whose words will always be remembered by the Baloch people who dream of their independence from Pakistan." Another commented, "Wanting to say Bangladesh ended up saying Balochistan. Hota Hai, Hota Hai. Mercifully, he's not mentioned the other Stan's. It's a Sanskrit word that suits these Muslim nations well, what say."

Absolutely! 😄 It’s rare to hear such a subtle but bold distinction in mainstream media. By separating “people of Balochistan” from “people of Pakistan,” Salman Khan has indirectly acknowledged the unique identity and struggles of Balochistan. It takes courage to make such… — Raj Yadav (@RajYadav873) October 19, 2025

Doesn't seem to be a slip of tongue.. Well done @BeingSalmanKhan Ji! #Balochistan Zindabad! — Sukhwinder Singh Parmar (@sukhparmar03) October 19, 2025

Jo bhi bola sach bola hai!!! — Mantu Vijay Choudhary (@mantuchoudhary) October 19, 2025

Wanting to say Bangladesh ended up saying Balochistan .Hota Hai, Hota Hai. Mercifully he's not mentioned the other Stan's. It's a Sanskrit word that suits these Muslim nations well, what say. — prasad menon (@prsad63) October 20, 2025

Their attitude during Operation Sindoor has been absolutely disappointing. Not interested in their any statement — Vinayak Dubey 🇮🇳 (@vinayvaani) October 19, 2025

Balochistan is a sensitive region in South Asia. While certain groups in the region claim that Pakistan's central leadership has abandoned them, the government maintains that Balochistan is indivisible, and separatist sentiments have emerged due to external influences. Diwali 2025: Salman Khan Shares Warm ‘Happy Diwali’ Wishes to Media After Mumbai Return.

Salman Khan’s Work Front

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss' actioner Sikandar, which failed to leave a mark at the box office. The actor will be next seen in Apoorva Lakhia's war drama Battle of Galwan. The movie revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indin and Chinese soldiers. Battle of Galwan also features Chitrangda Singh.

