Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's War 2 has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs. Now, adding to the hype, the director has once again put together the dream team of the blockbuster Kesariya track from his last release, Brahmastra. The Kesariya team - Pritam, Arijit Singh, and Amitabh Bhattacharya has been reunited for a song that will be picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in War 2.

Hrithik-Kiara’s Romantic Track From 'War 2' To Drop This Week

A source close to the project confirmed this exciting update without divulging the date of the launch of the untitled track. The source further added , “It is a beautiful track that shows the romance between Hrithik and Kiara’s character in War 2. The track will drop this week and will be the first song of War 2 to drop for people to watch.”

‘War 2’ Becomes First Indian Film To Release in Dolby Cinema

Adding another feather to their cap even before the release, War 2 has become the first Indian film to be released at Dolby Cinema in India. The makers have planned the release of the much-anticipated sequel in Hindi and Telugu, at Dolby Cinema sites in North America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, along with other markets across the globe.

Watch the Trailer of ‘War 2’:

‘War 2’ Promises Immersive Dolby Cinema Experience

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President- Distribution, Yash Raj Films, said, “YRF has always believed in pushing boundaries to deliver the most enriching cinematic experiences to its audiences. From embracing Dolby Audio in the 90s to pioneering Dolby Atmos in our blockbusters – and now, leading the way with Dolby Cinema, we remain committed to storytelling that doesn’t just entertain, but transports you into the story. With War 2, we’re excited to bring audiences into a new era of movie experience, one where every scene is more vivid in Dolby Vision, every sound more immersive with Dolby Atmos, and the theatrical experience more unforgettable than ever before at Dolby Cinema”. Marking the Bollywood debut of RRR actor Jr NTR, War 2 is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on August 14, 2025.

