The much-awaited trailer of War 2 is finally out and fans can’t keep calm! Released on July 25, the gripping trailer has taken over the internet with its grand visuals, intense drama and the promise of a larger-than-life clash between two powerhouse stars performers: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Kiara Advani in a bold new avatar, marking her entry into full-blown action cinema. Yash Raj Films shared the trailer with the caption: “Get ready for the storm, the WAR begins now! #War2Trailer is out! #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!” ‘War 2’: Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr’s Action Drama Becomes First Indian Film To Release in Dolby Cinema, Redefining Movie Experience With Dolby Vision and Atmos (Watch Teaser)

YRF Shares the Trailer of ‘War 2’ on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Fans Go Wild as ‘War 2’ Trailer Delivers Action, Drama and Goosebumps

The trailer of War 2 has sent the internet into a frenzy. From action scenes to face-offs and high-octane drama, the teaser has everything fans were hoping for and more. Viewers took to social media to share their unfiltered reactions, and the comment sections are now flooded with excitement, pride and pure fandom energy. The action-packed glimpse featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR has created a buzz across social media, with fans flooding the comment section with excitement, praise and of course, goosebumps. ‘War 2’: Hrithik Roshan Flaunts Fierce Action Look in New Poster As He Kickstarts Countdown for Ayan Mukerji’s Film (See Pic)

Fans Hail Hrithik vs Jr NTR As the ‘Battle of Legends’

(Photo Credit: Instagram, @yrf)

One fan wrote, “Two LEGENDS, One WAR, No Mercy, Pure Goosebumps”, while another commented, “Hrithik vs NTR = Fire vs Thunder! That dance face-off gave me goosebumps, the dialogues hit like bullets, and the action? Pure cinematic madness!” Several users couldn’t stop cheering for their favourite stars. While Jr NTR fans proudly posted “Jai NTR” and “Jr NTR Dominated Hrithik In Every Frame”, Hrithik’s admirers were equally loud, with comments like “Hrithik Roshan Fans Assemble Here” and “Extraordinary Performance Of Hrithik V/S Jr NTR”. Another wrote, “Two LEGENDS, One WAR, No Mercy, Pure Goosebumps,” another wrote, Hrithik vs NTR = Fire vs Thunder” Fans are treating the trailer like a celebration: “This Is Not Just a Film, It’s a Festival for Fans!” On the other hand, Hrithik’s intense look and killer moves are making fans go wild. One wrote, “Hrithik Roshan Fans Assemble Here.” ‘War 2’ BIG Update: Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr To Avoid Joint Promotions for YRF Spy Universe Thriller for THIS Reason.

Several Users Couldn’t Stop Cheering

(Photo Credit: Instagram, @yrf)

The Trio Set Screen on Fire in ‘War 2’ Trailer

One line that stood out to everyone was Hrithik Roshan’s chilling voiceover, where he vows to become a shadow by giving up everything—his name, his identity, his duty. And just when fans were absorbing that, enters Jr NTR in full fury, shirtless on a warship, declaring his transformation into something unimaginable. Viewers were especially thrilled to see Kiara Advani jumping into action sequences with confidence, matching Hrithik’s energy. Her presence, fans say, adds freshness and fierceness to the already electric dynamic. ‘War 2’ Teaser: Netizens Call Out ‘Obvious Green Screens’ in Hrithik, Jr NTR & Kiara Advani’s Upcoming Movie.

Watch the Trailer of ‘War 2’:

'War 2' Set for August Release in Three Languages

The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War (which starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff), is set to hit theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. And going by the fan buzz, this might just become one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2025 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).