Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is returning with the much-awaited third instalment of the popular crime franchise Mardaani. In the upcoming movie, the actress reprises her role as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. This time, she is working with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is investigating the case of missing girls and child trafficking. Scroll down to know more about the action-packed film. ‘Mardaani 3’ Trailer: Rani Mukerji’s Shivani Shivaji Roy Confronts Ruthless Beggar Mafia and Child-Trafficking Racket (Watch Video).

‘Mardaani 3’ Cast

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films (YRF). Apart from Mukerji, the main cast of the film includes Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. The story and screenplay for the film are provided by Deepak Kingrani, Bajeet Singh Marwah and Aayush Gupta. Artur Zurawski handles the cinematography, and John Stewart Eduri is the music composer for the film.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Mardaani 3’:

‘Mardaani 3’ Plot

The first instalment of the Mardaani franchise addressed the dark stories of the human trafficking issues in the country. In the second part, we saw Rani Mukerji's cop deal with a psycho serial rapist who challenged the system. In the upcoming movie, Shivani Shivaji Roy joins hands with the NIA to handle the case of missing children. During her investigation, she discovers that the mastermind behind the crime is a woman herself.

‘Mardaani 3’ Trailer

A trailer for Mardaani 3 was released on January 12, 2026. In the nail-biting glimpse, Rani Mukerji's Shivani Sgivaji Roy could be seen digging deep into a human trafficking racket run by a woman known as Amma (Mallika Prasad). The trailer reveals that Amma has been buying young girls from across the country and injecting them with a substance that puts them to sleep. As she investigates the case further, she discovers that the trafficking is linked to a larger beggar mafia.

‘Mardaani 3’ Censor Update

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A+ certificate, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. The report also revealed the film's runtime, which is said to be 2 hours, 10 minutes and 36 seconds, making it the longest movie in the series.

‘Mardaani 3’ Budget

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 has reportedly been made on a budget of INR 75 crore. However, details regarding the actress' remuneration have not been revealed yet. ‘Mardaani 3’ Villain: Mallika Prasad on Challenges of Playing ‘Amma’, Actress Praises Rani Mukerji and Director Abhiraj Minawala.

‘Mardaani 3’ Release Date

Abiraj Minawala's Mardaani 3 starring Rani Mukerji is set to release in the theatres on January 30, 2026, almost a month earlier than its original date of February 27, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Yash Raj Films). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).