During a recently held Chhaava event, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman took a dig at the ongoing Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent controversy. When Vicky Kaushal asked AR Rahman to describe his music in three emojis, the celebrated composer said, "The one with the mouth closed". However, he added jokingly, "I think, past week we have seen what all happens when the mouth opens." Vicky Kaushal and others at the event were left laughing uncontrollably at the music maestro's humorous comment. Samay Raina Breaks Silence on ‘Vulgar Remarks’ Controversy Surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia, Says ‘Have Deleted All Videos Related to India’s Got Latent Show From YouTube’.

Adding to it Vicky Kaushal commented, "Talk about roasting". In the meantime, Samay Raina recently took to his Instagram stories and shared a post revealing that he has deleted all the videos related to "India's Got Latent" from his YouTube. The comedian wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you (sic)." ‘Chhaava’: Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal Exude Royalty As They Turn Heads at Their Film’s Audio Launch Event in Mumbai (Watch Video).

AR Rahman Indirectly Refers to Ranveer Allahbadi's Row at 'Chhaava' Event

In addition to this, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia also previously issued a public apology. He revealed in a video statement, “My comment was not appropriate, was not even funny, comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I use my platform; obviously, this is not how I wished to use it.”

He further stated, “I am not going to give any context, any justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just offering an apology. I personally had a lapse in my judgment; it was not cool on my part."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) will be questioning Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others in regard to the controversy surrounding the India's Got Latent show. The controversy arose after Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant an inappropriate question about their parents' sexual relationship during a recent episode of India's Got Latent.

