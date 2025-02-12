Chhaava, the upcoming Hindi film starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is scheduled for a grand release on Friday (February 14). Directed by Laxman Utekar, the biographical epic is based on the life of the great Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Ahead of the film's grand release, the makers hosted an album launch event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) IN Mumbai today. For the musical evening, Vicky Kaushal opted for a black kurta and paired it with matching shades. On the other hand, his leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna, looked stunning in an embroidered anarkali set. Music maestro AR Rahman also made a rare appearance at the event. Several pictures and videos of their arrival have surfaced online. ‘Chhaava’: Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About the Challenges of Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj; Says ‘Discipline Was the Toughest Part’.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal at ‘Chhaava’ Audio Launch

Vicky Kaushal - Rashmika Mandanna for Chhaava album launch in NMACC!🔥❤#VickyKaushal #RashmikaMandanna #Chhaava pic.twitter.com/c05WYq3dIC — ꜱ ᴜ ʀ ʙ ʜ ɪ 🩷🥺 (@Its_Surbhi19) February 12, 2025

