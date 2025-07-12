Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor attended the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final match in London on July 11. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The couple was spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, watching the high-octane semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. Photos of the pair witnessing the tennis action are now going viral on social media. Janhvi Kapoor could be seen wearing a checkered dress, while her rumoured partner complemented her look in a blue suit paired with a white shirt and tie. Jannik Sinner Defeats Novak Djokovic To Enter Wimbledon 2025 Men’s Singles Final; World No 1 Triumphs 6–3, 6–3, 6–4 To Set Up Summit Clash Against Carlos Alcaraz.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya at the Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final Match

🚨#JanhviKapoor & #ShikharPahariya Spotted at #Wimbledon2025 🎾 Janhvi Kapoor & Shikhar Pahariya stole the show at Wimbledon 2025’s semi-final.🏓 Spotted courtside, Janhvi rocked a chic checkered dress with floral flair, while Shikhar looked dapper in a blue suit. 💙 Their… pic.twitter.com/Z5CuGXFcVW — Bollywood Base (@Bollywood_Base) July 12, 2025

More Photos of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya at Wimbledon 2025

