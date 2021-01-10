Amitabh Bachchan makes sure he tweets about everything and anything that he thinks is important and his fans are always delighted to read what the actor has to say. Be it a throwback picture or an update about how he is spending his time, Big B knows how to keep his fans engaged with artistic posts and beautiful words. Today as people are celebrating World Hindi Day (Vishwa Hindi Divas) 2021, Bachchan made sure he celebrated the same with a creative post. Amitabh Bachchan Tweets a ‘Folded Hands’ Emoji for Unknown Reasons and Gets Brutally Trolled for His Silence Over JNU Violence.

The actor took to Twitter to wish everyone on the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Divas. He wrote, "T 3779 - विश्व हिंदी दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ !" and attached several Indian flags with his post. He also posted pictures of him along with it. Two photos had a background of Hindi letters with Big B's photos flashing in the front. His fans were elated to see the post and showered the actor with love. Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter Hacked! Turkish Cyber Group Posts Pro-Pakistan Tweets from Big B’s Account.

For the uninitiated, January 10 is celebrated as the World Hindi Day to honour the most used language in India. The day is also known as Vishwa Hindi Divas. Interestingly, Hindi is the fourth most-spoken first language in the world, after Mandarin, Spanish and English. January 10 was selected as the date of celebration to mark the anniversary of first World Hindi Conference which was held in 1975. The conference was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Nagpur.

On the work front, Big B is busy shooting for his next titled MayDay. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar. The film also marks Ajay's return to direction after Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. Bachchan also has Chehre, Brahmastra, Jhund, and an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in his kitty.

