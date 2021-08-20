Yami Gautam Dhar has started preparing for her role for upcoming investigative drama 'Lost', which is being shot in Kolkata. The actress says language is fundamental in giving the character a sense of belonging and that she always tries to make sure that she gets the regional accent correct. Yami Gautam’s Fan Names His Newborn Niece After Her, Actress Holds the Cute Baby Girl In Her Arms.

Essaying a feisty crime reporter based out in the heartland of Bengal, Yami is going the extra mile by learning the language to get into the skin of her character. Yami said: "Language is fundamental in giving the character a sense of belonging and look genuine on screen. I always try to make sure that I get the regional accent or the dialect correct, even for a brief dialogue."

"For 'Lost', I am conversing with the Bengali crew on the sets to understand the little nuances of their speech. It is also helping to catch its diction for my role," the actress added. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is directing 'Lost', based on the issue surrounding media integrity. Yami also has 'A Thursday', 'Dasvi' and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline.

