The year 2023 has been a great one for Bollywood and for movie buffs, with many blockbuster hits carrying unique and groovy chartbuster songs. With Bollywood's ever-evolving music, these tunes have made us groove to their catchy beats and made us hum their addictive tunes.

As we all know, Bollywood music can provide great therapy with songs catering to every listener's unique demand. Music cannot be merely defined as a form of entertainment; it has become an integral part of our daily lives, making us dependent on it for its rhythm and beats. As the year 2023 is nearing its end, it's important that we look back at some of the most famous songs of the year that made you shake your hips to it!

Jhoome Jo Pathaan

The song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from the movie Pathaan is one of the biggest hits of 2023. The song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" has over 781 Million views on YouTube. Lyricist Kumar wrote the lyrics for the song which is sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakkar and Vishal, Shekhar. The song is composed by Vishal-Shekhar. This upbeat song has been a tremendous hit this year.

Check Out the Song Jhoome Jo Pathaan:

Tere Vaaste

"Tere Vaaste" song from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has over 313 Million views on YouTube. The vocals to the song were given by four amazing singers Varun Jain, Sachin-Jigar, Altamash Faridi and Shadab Faridi. This groovy song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Sachin-Jigar. The music video features Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan dancing to the mild beats of the melody.

Check Out the Song Tere Vaaste:

Chaleya

The song "Chaleya" from the biggest hit of the year Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is another romantic song to dance to. The song's music was composed by the extremely talented Anirudh Ravichander and sung by our very own Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in their very own vibe of romance, dancing to the catchy beats of the song. The song has over 200 Million views on YouTube.

Check Out the Song Chaleya:

What Jhumka?

This song from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is another hit song of Bollywood in 2023. The song features lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt dancing along to the beats of its groovy music. Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the song lyrics, and the vocals were given by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. The music has 222 Million views on YouTube. This song brings the perfect party vibes you need in functions due to its addictive drop.

Check Out the Song What Jhumka?:

Tere Pyaar Mein

The song "Tere Pyaar Mein" from the movie Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is another top hit this year. Arijit Singh sings the peppy, romantic track, and the music is composed by Pritam. The lyrics to the song are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has over 115 Million views on YouTube.

Check Out the Song Tere Pyaar Mein:

Arjan Vailly

The song "Arjan Vailly" from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has become the rage of every music lover these days. Within three weeks, the song gained around 75 Million views on YouTube. The song is composed by Manan Bharadwaj. Folk singer Bhupinder Babbal, the man behind this viral song, has also penned its lyrics. The song is going extremely viral on social media platforms.

Check Out the Song Arjan Vailly:

Lutt Putt Gaya

The song "Lutt Putt Gaya" from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Dunki, was released on November 22 and has already crossed 60 Million views. Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, The lyrics to the song are written by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. The song also features Taapsee Pannu alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Dunki Song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s Cute Chemistry, Arijit Singh's Singing and SRK's Dance Moves Impress Netizens!

Check Out the song Lutt Putt Gaya:

The year 2023 has brought back the long-gone glory days of Bollywood, with many super-hit songs taking over this year. Nothing satisfies you more than a good Bollywood song, especially when you missed them the most these past years where remixes ruled the roost.

