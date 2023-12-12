Box Office Year-Ender 2023: From Prabhas' Adipurush to Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, Bollywood’s Biggest BO Failures That Failed To Set Cash Registers Ringing This Year!

As the year 2023 nears its end, many movies have made their way to the big screens. This year can be quickly listed as one of the most historic years in Bollywood history, with blockbusters like Pathan, Jawan, Gadar 2 and Animal breaking and setting multiple box office records. This year, controversial films like The Kerala Story and OMG 2 have also done well at the box office. Year–Ender 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol – Check Out the Actors Who Gave Biggest Commercial Hits This Year!

However, a few films have not done well at the box office and also failed to gain critical acclaim. From Adipurush to Shehzada, these films have failed miserably at the box office. Here's looking at the biggest box office disasters of the year 2023.

Adipurush

The Prabhas starrer started with a blockbuster opening, generating over Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend with just the Hindi version. The film was directed by Om Raut and also starred Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles. Adipurush, however, couldn't escape the backlash faced from both critics and the masses. Viewers were disappointed and hurt by the representation of Hindu deities in the film. Despite the high budget, the movie was harshly criticised for its VFX effects. Made reportedly with a massive budget of Rs 500 crore, the film earned Rs 450 crore in all languages, making it quite an underperformer. Adipurush Movie Review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Film is a CGI Mess That Does Lanka-Dahan Of Our Senses.

Ganapath: A Hero is Born

Ganapath: A Hero is Born was another big failure due to its massive reported budget of Rs 200 crore. The Vikas Bahl directorial marked the joining of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon onscreen nine years after the theatrical debut of both stars in Heropanti in 2014. Like Adipurush, the movie was criticised for its poor VFX and equally underperforming direction. The film collected Rs 16.95 crore worldwide in over two weeks, making it a disaster. Ganapath Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Fail to Impress in This Dull Dystopian Action Film.

Selfiee

The Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee was a disaster at the box office. The movie, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. The film was a remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Driving License, released in 2019. However, the remake did not catch up to the original and failed badly, even at the box office. Made reportedly on a budget of Rs 100 crore (?), the film was released on February 24, earning only Rs 23.60 crore at the box office. Selfiee Movie Review: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi’s Remake of Driving Licence Falls Short of Passing the Test With Flying Colours.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, was made with a budget of Rs 150 crore. The movie which also stars Pooja Hegde earned only Rs 134 crore making it a disappointment at the box office. Similarly, Salman's other 2023 release, Tiger 3, may have earned Rs 284 crore in India, but some still considers it a disappointment, since it had a high budget and couldn't outperform its predecessor, Tiger Zinda Hai, at the box office. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s Action-Entertainer Impresses at Being an Utter Slog-Fest!

Shehzada

The Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada had a decent opening at the box office, earning Rs 6 crore. The film, however, did not grow much over the weekend and slumped during the first week itself. The remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was made with a budget of Rs 85 crore, but only managed to earn only Rs 26 crore. Shehzada Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a Joyless Facsimile.

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore. The film which released in theatres on October 27, made just Rs 4.25 crore in its entire run.

Overall, the year 2023 has not been lucky for actors like Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon et al. Hope the next year could bring back their box office mojo!

