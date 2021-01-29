YouTube sensation Carry Minati was the latest guest on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want and must say he tackled the questions like a boss. At the age of 21, the YouTuber is a huge name online and is known for his roast videos. While a section of fans adores his content, there are a few who massively criticise it. FYI, the young lad is all set to mark his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s Mayday. In a conversation with the diva, Minati did not sugar coat and spoke what was on his mind. However, when Bebo asked him about his take on being tagged as an ‘online bully’, Carry was quick to reply. Carry Minati's YouTube vs TikTok Rant Video Roasting Amir Siddiqui Has Gone Viral and Twitterati is Having a Field Day! Check out #CarryMinati Funny Memes and Jokes Trolling TikTokers.

Answering to the question, he said, “First of all, whenever I roast someone, I take their permission. The person should know that I am making a video on him. If that person is familiar with my content, they have an idea of what to expect, and obviously, if they are not, they can always check out my channel. Until I get permission, I do not make a video.” Kareena Kapoor's Expressions as Jab We Met's Geet is the Newest Meme Template, Netizens Crack Funny Jokes on Before-After Situation and We Cannot Stop Laughing!

Check It Out:

That’s not it, as he, later on, went on to add that his roast videos garner positive impact and not negative. “Secondly, from what I have seen, people’s reactions are mostly positive. Even if they troll the person, he is still getting fame and the audience to showcase his content. I would say they definitely get a boost. And the tone of my videos is friends sitting together and making fun of each other. I never make it intense,” he added.

Recently, Carry had created a storm online when his video YouTube Vs TikTok was deleted from the platform after many reported it as homophobic. The video had the usage of word ‘mithai’ referring it to gay people. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2021 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).