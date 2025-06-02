British OnlyFans model and adult film star Bonnie Blue rose to fame after claiming she had slept with 1,000 men in 24 hours. She also appeared on various TV shows, including This Morning, further fueling widespread discussions about her online. Bonnie shocked everyone by revealing that she earns £2 million a month from her content and expressed her goal of making £10 million by the end of 2025. Now, Bonnie Blue has casually announced her next big challenge, and we can’t believe she was being serious. The 26-year-old adult actress now plans to sleep with 2,000 men in 24 hours! Is Bonnie Blue Dating Lil Mabu? OnlyFans Star Sparks Romance Rumours After Being Spotted on Date With Rapper at NBA Game in Miami (View Pics).

Bonnie Blue Plans To Sleep With 2,000 Men in a Day

After breaking the record by sleeping with 1,000 men in 24 hours in January 2025, Bonnie Blue now plans to double it with 2,000 men in the same time. She said, "Just a little message for the husbands, dads, and of course those barely legals girls and boys. I want you to come and stretch me out for yourself on the 15th of June. And its also Daddy's day ."

Bonnie Blue Drops Bombshell: OF Star To Sleep With 2000 Men in 24 Hours in Her Most Bizarre Sex Stunt Yet

Besides how disturbing the challenge is, a little math makes it clear that it's just not physically possible to sleep with that many men in 24 hours. There would only be seconds for each person. And even if Bonnie somehow pulls it off, this bizarre stunt could seriously harm her health. The last time she took part in such a bizarre sex stunt, a therapist warned it could have serious effects on the body. Now that the numbers have doubled, the toll it could take is hard to imagine.

What do you think about Bonnie Blue's latest controversial plans?

