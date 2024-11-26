Mohammad Siraj is currently in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. India National Cricket Team has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series after a stellar performance with both bat and ball. Mohammad Siraj also played a crucial part in India's 295-run win over Australia National Cricket Team. Siraj scalped a total of five wickets during the 1st IND vs AUS Test. A couple of wickets in the first innings and a three-wicket haul in the second innings. This sort of consistent performance keeps Siraj's place locked in the Indian team across all formats. Funny DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Pat Cummins During Day 3 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

A rumour is surfacing where various sources and people are talking about a linkup between Mohammad Siraj and Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma. This came after Siraj liked one of Mahira Sharma's posts on her official Instagram page. This surely does not imply that Siraj and Mahira are dating, but the two of them were spotted together once. It can be said that something is cooking but there hasn't been anything official from either Mohammad Siraj or Mahira Sharma. Mohammed Siraj Recreates Viral 'We Only Believe In Jassi Bhai' Moment While Hugging Jasprit Bumrah After India's Monumental Win In IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

If the dating rumours of Mohammad Siraj and Mahira Sharma are true, then it can be positive news for the fans of both sides, but until anything is official, they have to control their horses. Mahira Sharma is known for her appearance in the reality TV show Bigg Boss and has also been a part of some music videos. Mohammad Siraj is a well-renowned fast bowler who plays for India and now for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL after the franchise sealed the deal for INR 12.25 crore.

