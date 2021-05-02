In 2014 , Dallas underground rap legend, “Confetti Da Reala Soulja” born Benjamin J LeBlanc joined the already legendary music family “South Side Live Clique” (SSLC). SSLC was birthed on May 1, the death anniversary of Hawk from Screwed Up Click (SUC). May is a special month of remembrance celebration to Confetti not only because he joined SSLC but also due to the passing of his biggest music career supporter, his mother, on May 31, 2018.

SSLC was founded by an original SUC member, Houston R&B rapper icon and women’s activist Sherall Jack better known as “Mzfineaswine”. Mzfineaswine was adopted by her music family brothers “Hawk and Fat Pat of SUC”, after a tragic incident happened to her as a kid. Supported by the family members (mothers & sisters of Hawk , Fat Pat and Dj Screw) she continues to celebrate their legacies and memories. Confetti Da Reala Soulja back at it with the music madness.

Mesmerizing , getting blowed and throwed, deeply analyzing gang dropping "Marinated Leftovers" slowed and chopped hosted by Dj Red Screwed up Dj, this month on all platforms, Spotify, Apple Music and more.