After season 4 ended with a thrilling cliffhanger, fans of the popular anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba eagerly await the release of the upcoming instalment, the Infinity Castle Arc. Just days after the finale of the Hashira Training Arc aired, the makers of Demon Slayer surprised fans by announcing that the upcoming part of the series will be adapted into a film trilogy. The fourth season of Demon Slayer followed protagonist Kamado Tanjiro getting trained under the Hashiras. ‘Demon Slayer’: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s Infinity Castle Arc To Release As Theatrical Trilogy; First Look at Kamado Tanjiro and Hashiras Out! (View Post).

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle’ Movie Trailer Unveiled

Just hours ago, Crunchyroll released the first trailer for the upcoming Demon Slayer movie. Fans who were previously left heartbroken, anticipating a long wait for the film's theatrical release, can now rejoice as the first part of the trilogy titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is set to debut in 2025. The three-part movie finale is being distributed worldwide by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Sadly, the trailer has nothing new for fans.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle’ Movie:

The two-minute, twenty-two-second trailer begins with Muzan's conversation with Ubuyashiki, which was shown in the finale episode of Season 4. This is followed by various clips of all the Hashiras from the Demon Slayer Corps, led by the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, charging at the Demon King. They are also joined by our protagonist, Kamado Tanjiro. However, upon reaching the site, everyone gets mysteriously transported to Muzan's Infinity Castle, raising our excitement levels for the upcoming movie. ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Announces Film Trilogy for ‘Infinity Castle’ Arc; Here’s Everything We Know About the Finale So Far.

The anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga Gotoge Koyoharu. The popular series follows the story of a kind-hearted boy named KamadoTanjiro who sells charcoal for a living. However, his happy life faces a tragic turn after his family members get mercilessly slaughtered by a demon. Only his younger sister Nezuko survives the attack but partially transforms into a demon herself. Tanjiro resolves to become a demon slayer and hunt the demon (Muzan) who massacred his family.

