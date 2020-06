Playlist curator & DJ LeanGun rose to prominence atop the sparkling wave of DJs who combined Hiphop sleek trap music with a pinch of Afro and Dancehall. Achieving international success during early 2019. Often featuring famous names from the worlds of Dancehall and Rap, including frequent collaborators Kamnasty, Pixie, officiallion.

https://www.instagram.com/ djleangun/

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCwZqmX0WTmmXTjcPwe- M8DA