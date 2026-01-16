Punjabi film actress Mandy Takhar has been granted a divorce by the family court at Saket, bringing a formal end to her marriage with Shekhar Kaushal. The divorce was granted on Friday (January 16) after the court allowed the first motion filed by the couple on mutual consent. According to sources, the divorce petition was filed on mutual grounds, with both parties agreeing to separate amicably. The proceedings were held before the family court at the Saket District Court in Delhi, where the court accepted the joint plea and recorded the statements of both parties. With the first motion allowed, the matter has proceeded in accordance with the provisions governing mutual consent divorce. Punjabi Actress Mandy Takhar Files for Mutual Divorce With Husband Shekhar Kaushal.

Mandy Takhar Instagram Pictures: See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Takhar (@mandy.takhar)

Celebrity Advocate Ishaan Mukherjee, appearing on behalf of Mandy Takhar, confirmed that the family court had allowed the first motion of divorce. However, he declined to comment on the specific terms of separation, stating that the details of the settlement were confidential.

Who Is Mandy Takhar?

Mandy Takhar, a British actress of Indian origin, has carved a niche for herself in Indian cinema, particularly in Punjabi films, while also featuring in select Hindi and Tamil projects. Known for her strong screen presence, she enjoys a significant fan following across regional film industries. Punjabi Singer Babbal Rai Marries Actress Aarushi Sharma in Soulful Private Ceremony Blending Sikh and Hindu Traditions (View Post).

Mandy Takhar Wedding Date

Mandy Takhar married Shekhar Kaushal, a gym trainer and CEO, on February 13, 2024. The wedding was held with both Hindu and Sikh rituals. Less than a year later, the couple chose to part ways through mutual consent, opting for a private and dignified resolution to their marital differences.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)