Legendary rocker and guitarist Eric Clapton admits fearing he would never play again after he got the first jab of the Covid vaccine, adding he could not do anything for two weeks. The 76-year-old suffers from peripheral neuropathy, a disease that affects the nerves beyond the brain and spinal cord. Amitabh Bachchan Joins Pope Francis, Joe Biden and Others for a Global Event To Encourage COVID-19 Vaccine.

Telegram shared a letter by Clapton to architect and film producer Robin Monotti Graziadei, in which he wrote: "I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days. I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one." "About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers. Trisha Yearwood Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, After 2 Months of Testing Positive (View Post).

Needless to say, the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again (I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle). But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone,"he wrote in the letter, according to contactmusic.com.

