Like every year, Google has shared its Year in Search results for 2021. The search includes about movies, news events, sports events, personalities, and much more. Talking about the movies released in this year, many had to be premiered on OTT platforms and it was in the second half of the year films started to release in theatres. The theatrical releases had to be stalled temporarily after coronavirus hit in India and in other countries too. So talking about the top five movies searched in this year, it includes Jai Bhim, Shershaah, Radhe, Bell Bottom and Eternals. Google Year in Search 2021: 'How to Register for COVID Vaccine', 'How to Download Vaccination Certificate' Top Searched in India.

Suriya’s film Jai Bhim that had released on Amazon Prime Video on November 2 is the topmost searched film of this year in India. It is followed by Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah, which again turned to be film that directly got released on Amazon Prime Video. Salman Khan starrer Radhe had premiered on Zee Plex through ZEE5 in India in May. Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom and Chloé Zhao directorial Eternals are the other two movies that are in the top five searches.

Top Searched Movies In India For The Year 2021

The other movies that were in the top ten results include the Master, Sooryavanshi, Godzilla vs Kong, Drishyam 2 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. So these are the films that were in top ten Year in Search results for 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2021 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).