Chennai, April 1: Telugu actress Rashmi Gautham has now put out a video in which she has requested the government to keep the birds and animals in mind while making decisions in the ongoing HCU issue. Taking to Instagram, Rashmi Gautham posted a video in the wake of a viral clip on social media that showed birds emitting pitiful cries as trees on the land near the HCU were being brought down.

Rashmi Gautham said, “I may get a lot of backlash after I post this video. However, this video is not against any political thought process. I am also not posting this video against any developmental works in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana or in our country.” KTR Slams Congress Govt over HCU Land Row, Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence.

The actress then went on to say,”Everybody knows the struggle that is going on in HCU. Everybody is posting All Eyes on HCU on social media as well. I am definitely posting this video from the comfort of my apartment. Even I know, that when this apartment was built, many trees and animals were killed. How many trees were cut. So, it is very easy for me to sit and make this video and talk about what is right and what is wrong.” Stating that as a lay person, she didn’t have a detailed understanding of why the issue that was happening now was taking place, the actress said,”What are its legal aspects, I don't have too much understanding of it.” Students Continue to Protest Against Telangana Govt's Proposed Auction of Land Adjoining HCU.

She added,”As a common person, who, after watching the development video that was put out last night, after listening to the cries of all those birds -- not just those birds and peacocks, there are many, many more species of deers and animals that have been habitating there. Maybe this is our chance to redeem ourselves.” Pointing out that summer was peaking, the actress said, “I don't know how correct it is at this time to drive out those animals and birds from their homes.”

Appealing to those in power, she said, “You are our only power and you are our only option to rehabilitate those animals. So, I request you wholeheartedly, please keep in mind those animals and birds also in mind and adopt a positive approach when you make your next decisions. Once again, thank you so much. I hope many voices join and in one way or another, this matter reaches our government and they rehabilitate these animals and then make their next move. Let's hope for the best.”

