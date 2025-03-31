Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana state government, accusing it of unleashing brutal repression on students of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) who are fighting to protect the institution's land.

Addressing the media after meeting with protesting HCU students at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, KTR condemned the state's actions and raised questions at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his deafening silence on the issue, despite his past advocacy for environmental causes.

The students of Hyderabad University have been protesting the sale of 400 acres of land under Hyderabad University. Police had detained multiple students following the protest, including a journalist who was covering the issue.

The students, who met KTR to seek support for their ongoing struggle, highlighted the state government's alleged attempts to seize 400 acres of university land under the pretext of development. KTR assured them of BRS's support and accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration of prioritising real estate profits over the welfare of students, the environment, and Hyderabad's future.

KTR alleged that the Congress government is resorting to "bulldozer politics" by deploying hundreds of bulldozers and heavy machinery to raze trees and displace wildlife on HCU land. "Why is the state in such a hurry to grab this land? What is the rush to turn a green haven into a concrete jungle worth Rs 30,000 crore?" he questioned, demanding answers from the government.

He emphasised the environmental significance of the area, noting that Western Hyderabad, including Gachibowli and the Financial District, has already transformed into a sprawling urban expanse with little greenery left. "HCU and its surrounding areas are among the last green lungs of this part of the city. Destroying them without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is a crime against Hyderabad's future. Are we heading towards a Delhi-like situation where breathing becomes a luxury?" KTR warned.

In a direct attack on Rahul Gandhi, KTR questioned the Congress leader's inaction despite his history of championing environmental causes. "Rahul Gandhi spoke out against the destruction of Aarey forests in Mumbai and Hasdeo forests in Chhattisgarh. He visited HCU twice in the past, yet today, when his own party's government is brutalising students and wrecking the environment, he remains silent. Why?" KTR asked.

He further challenged Rahul Gandhi: "Can't you hear the cries of the wildlife being crushed under bulldozers? Don't the visuals of students being dragged and beaten reach you? Where is your commitment to democracy and the environment now?"

KTR underscored HCU's historical and academic significance, calling it a "beacon of excellence" born out of the sacrifices of Telangana movement martyrs. "This university was established after the first phase of the Telangana agitation and has produced scholars serving across India and the world. The students' fight to protect its land is selfless and for the greater good," he said, saluting their courage.

He accused the Congress government of betraying this legacy by attempting to sell off 400 acres originally allocated in 2003 to IMG Bharat for sports facilities. "Instead of stadiums and training centers, they now plan massive constructions to create another concrete jungle. This is a government obsessed with selling assets and piling up debt," KTR charged, referencing CM Revanth Reddy's pre-election boasts about his real estate ambitions. (ANI)

