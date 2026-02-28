Netflix’s latest psychological thriller, Accused, premiered on February 27, 2026, bringing a gender-flipped perspective to the #MeToo narrative. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the film stars Konkona Sensharma as a high-profile gynaecologist whose life and career in London are thrown into turmoil following anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct. While the film has generated significant buzz for its bold premise and exploration of power dynamics within a same-sex relationship, initial reviews suggest a polarised reception among critics. ‘Accused’ Movie Release: Konkona Sen Sharma Slams ‘Derogatory’ Gay Characters in Bollywood Films Ahead of Her Netflix Film (Watch Video).

'Accused' Movie Review

The critical response to Accused has been decidedly mixed, with many reviewers praising the film's intent while questioning its final impact. On one hand, several critics have lauded Konkona Sensharma’s performance, noting her ability to portray a complex, often unlikable character with "rigid restraint" and "layers of grey."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Accused’:

The film's attempt to subvert traditional #MeToo tropes by placing a woman in the position of the alleged predator has been described by some as a fresh and courageous take on workplace politics. Find detailed reviews of Accused below.

Koimoi: "Accused works very well in parts. In fact, the story and the screenplay build up well until the final resolution, which seems to be hurried! The last 15 minutes confuse this psychological thriller as some social drama!Accused starts as a psychological thriller, but it ends as a very loud and proud commentary on feminism. It never asks who did it; it more importantly asks why society punishes the woman first. It explores the idea of the Victim vs. the Accused in a manner that does not satisfy with its resolution!"

The New Indian Express: "Accused seems to be functioning as two films: one is a pacy thriller with enough twists and turns while the other is just a bunch of theatrical monologues and the two don’t blend evenly. Accused would have benefited if it had enough breathers, more space for character development and pauses so that the points made get time to linger. The woman in the hoodie doesn’t necessarily have to run past her problems, she can, probably, sit with her feelings on a park bench."

WION: "It could have been a great film that steers clear of stereotypes. With a great premise and solid performances from Konkona, Pratibha and other supporting actors- Accussed stands out mostly, but it crumbles in the second half due to its attempt at oversimplifying complex issues. Nevertheless, Accused is still refreshingly new and worth your time."

Bollywood Hungama: "On the whole, ACCUSED rests on an intriguing and novel storyline and the strong performances by Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta. However, the film’s impact is diluted by inconsistent writing, underdeveloped dramatic tension and a finale that lacks the punch such a sensitive subject demanded. What could have been a gripping, layered medical drama ends up being a moderately engaging but ultimately underwhelming watch." ‘Accused’ Trailer: Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta Star As Married Couple in New Netflix Thriller (Watch Video).

Set against the backdrop of a sterile London hospital, the plot follows Dr. Geetika Sen (Sensharma), a celebrated surgeon on the verge of becoming a dean. Her meticulously constructed life, shared with her partner Meera (Pratibha Ranta), begins to unravel when a series of anonymous emails accusing her of sexual harassment surface. As an internal investigation gains momentum and social media scrutiny intensifies, the narrative shifts from a workplace mystery to a domestic drama, exploring how suspicion erodes trust between the couple.

