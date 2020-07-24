In an interesting and expected turn of events, Disney has decided to delay the release of Mulan indefinitely. The move came in days later after Christopher Nolan's Tenet was delayed by the makers without announcing any new release date. The ongoing coronavirus scenario all over the world has put restrictions in place and the future of theatre looks bleak. With the rising number of the cases in the US, Brazil and India, it's unlikely if theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to resume their workings till the end of this year. Disney's Mulan Premieres in Los Angeles Despite Coronavirus Scare.

"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance,” Disney co-chairman Alan Horn and Alan Bergman said in a joint statement. The film was earlier announced to hit the screens on March 27 and was later pushed to August 21. However, considering the COVID-19 scare around the globe, the studio decided to postpone it with no new release date announcement. Comic-Con 2020: The New Mutant Makers Unveil the Opening Scene of the Film and It Promises an Entertaining Ride Ahead (Watch Video).

Besides Mulan, the studio will also postpone the upcoming trilogy of Star Wars movies by a year each. The one set for December 16, 2022, has been moved to December 22, 2023, another moved from December 2026 to December 2027 and the third moved from December 2026 to December 2027. Not to forget, James Cameron's Avatar sequels which also have been delayed by a year each.

