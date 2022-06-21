The Aquaman fame Amber Heard who was recently in the news for her $50 million defamation case against ex husband Johnny Depp is once again making noise. However, this time, she's churning headlines for good reason though. As according to science, Amber has the world’s most beautiful face. Yes, you read that right! Well, as per a special mapping formula it's reportedly confirmed that Heard has a perfect face. The technique considers various features like eyes, lips, face shape, among other factors to determine the final output. Amber Heard Clicked at Discount Department Store in NYC Post Defamation Verdict (View Pics).

As reported by Unilad, Dr Julian De Silva from the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London, used the particular face mapping techniques which resulted in Amber's face being the most beautiful face in the world. Woah! Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Case Against Amber Heard: Sophie Choudry Reacts Saying ‘Abuse Has No Gender’ (View Post).

Now according to the analysis, Amber's face reportedly reveals how close her face is to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which is 1.618. FYI, Amber's face was critically examined by a picture in 2016 and after the examination, Harley Street’s Dr Julian De Silva found that her features were the closest at 91.85 percent.

That's not it, as the same technique also revealed that Scarlett Johansson is with perfect eyes, actress Emily Ratajkowski has the most beautiful lips, Kim Kardashian is a winner with her bomb eyebrows, and singer Selena Gomez has the perfect heels.

