Amber Heard has not been fired from her role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, contrary to a report that had gone viral saying that the actress had been axed, says Variety. A spokesperson for Heard said in a statement to Variety, "The rumour mill continues as it has from day one -- inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane." Amber Heard In Aquaman 2: Actress’ Spokesperson Denies Her Being Removed From Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

Heard previously played the key role of Mera in the first Aquaman, a 2018 superhero film based on a DC Comics character of the same name, as well as appearing in Justice League and the reconfigured Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Heard's star power, to quote Variety, has been muddied in recent months as a result of a very public defamation trial, in which her ex-husband Johnny Depp sued her for a 2018 Washington Post column, which The Pirates of the Caribbean said had implied that he was physically abusive to her. Aquaman 2: Amber Heard Was Nearly Dropped Over 'Chemistry Concerns' From Jason Momoa's DC Film - Reports.

The verdict left Heard ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages, given that the jury decided his reputation and career had been damaged as a result of the publication. During the trial, notes Variety, social media heavily favoured Depp over Heard painting him as a folk hero and her as a liar, which led to countless memes and TikTok videos mocking her testimony.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2022 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).