There were reports doing rounds citing Warner Bros has decided to recast Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom aka Aquaman 2. However, the actress’ spokesperson has denied all the reports and stated that Amber has not been removed from Aquaman 2. The rep told Variety, “The rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane.” Amber Heard’s Agent Reveals The Reason Behind The Actress’ Role Being Reduced In Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

Amber Heard In Aquaman 2

