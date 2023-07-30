Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is reportedly keen on starting a new life with her rumoured move. After she was spotted apartment hunting with two of her children in New York City earlier this month, she is said to be ready to date again once she moves to Big Apple, reports aceshowbiz.com. "Angelina's not really into the LA scene with all the entertainment industry types," a source tells Life & Style about the actress' dating preference. "She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts." Angelina Jolie Birthday Special: From Kung Fu Panda to Gia, 5 Best Films of the Acclaimed Star to Check Out!

The source notes that the Oscar winner has "impossibly high" standards, but she wants no less than that in her man. "She's looking to date someone who measures up to her standards - even if they're impossibly high!" the source said. While Angie is looking forward to her new life in NYC, she is apparently in no rush to find a new house for her family. "She's looking for the perfect place," the so-called insider shares. "She'll know it when she sees it."

"Angelina plans to split her time between Los Angeles and NYC," the source goes on revealing the 48-year-old's plans. "She really thrives on activity and movement, and she's excited to be in one of the greatest cities in the world." While she has been staying in Los Angeles to keep her children close with their father Brad Pitt, the site notes that it's getting easier to move around as the kids get older. "Angelina didn't need Brad's permission to take Pax and Zahara to NYC because they're legal adults now," the source explains.

As for Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, the source sayid: "It won't be long before they can make their own decisions about where they want to be." The plan reportedly is for them to stay in NYC during the summer and while on school breaks, while "Brad will still get his time with them when they're in California." The source added: "It's a lot of shuffling around, but the Jolie-Pitt clan is used to that." Angelina Jolie and Son Maddox Attend State Dinner With US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (View Pic).

In the meantime, Brad has been enjoying a romantic summer with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The pair, who have been keeping their relationship private, are reportedly still "going very strong" and "doing great" after first spotted together in November 2022. "The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other," a source tells PEOPLE.

"It's apparent to anyone who sees them together." As he has spent the summer in Europe, where he was filming a Formula One racing movie before the SAG-AFTRA strike forced the production to go on hold, he has reportedly been spending a lot of time at Chateau Miraval and elsewhere in Europe. "And Ines has been flying in to see him several times," the source claims.

