Anthony Hopkins, Aged 82, Nails the Toosie Slide Challenge on TikTok! Actor Asks Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone to Take the Dance Challenge

The 82-year-old Anthony Hopkins who recently joined TikTok has left every stunned with his very first post. His entry to TikTok is currently the talk and all are just lauding for his impeccable act. Anthony Hopkins took the ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge on TikTok and that was his very first post which is going viral. And the names of the actors that he has nominated to take up this dance challenge are just the perfect picks – Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. These two icons are also there on TikTok and fans are just waiting to see how they would be nailing the ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge. Sayyeshaa Saigal Takes Up the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge and Shows Off Her Sexy Dancing Skills on TikTok! (Watch Video).

Anthony Hopkins, while sharing the video wrote, “#Drake I’m late to the party... but better late than never. @oficialstallone @arnoldschnitzel #toosieslidechallenge”. The Academy Award–winning actor has danced Drake’s new dance song and fans just can’t remain calm. All are lauding the actor after watching his impressive dance moves. He has proved that age is definitely not a concern when it comes to taking up such fun challenges. This video has definitely left many netzines with a smile on their face amid the ongoing tensions across the globe owing to coronavirus outbreak. Priya Prakash Varrier aka the 'Wink Girl' Makes TikTok Debut and She's Already Creating a Storm With Her New Videos!

Watch Anthony Hopkins Doing The Toosie Slide

Oh yeah, towards the end Anthony Hopkins addresses Sylvester Stallone by saying, “Hey Mr (Sylvester) Stallone, keep writing. Good part for me in it? Gimme a part, major, huh?” He then addressed Arnold Schwarzenegger and said his famous dialogue from Terminator, “I’ll be back”. Well, we got to wait and watch how Stallone and Schwarzenegger responds to this fun challenge!