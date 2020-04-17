Sayyeshaa Saigal Takes Up the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge and Shows Off Her Sexy Dancing Skills on TikTok! (Watch Video)

Sayyeshaa Saigal takes up the JLo Super Bowl Challenge (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The social media platforms is definitely one of those things that’s keeping individuals engaged during the quarantine period. Ever since the lockdown has been imposed owing to the coronavirus outbreak, people are staying at home and trying to utilise their time by doing some productive activities. But some of them have decided to make this quarantine period fun and stay motivated. There are numerous challenges you’ll see happening on TikTok and be it the celebs or commoners, all are trying hands at it. The current favourite challenge that is going on TikTok is the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge. Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to Perform, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Others to Attend.

The dance lovers must surely be aware of this challenge that has set the internet on fire. The girls are showing off their sexy dance moves by taking up the popular Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Challenge. Even south beauty Sayyeshaa Saigal has taken up that dance challenge, and we must say, she has danced with absolute perfection and flaunted her sexy moves. She shared that video on her Instagram page and captioned it as, “#jlosuperbowlchallengeBIt’s my dream to watch @jlo perform live!! Just a little something on her song! #dance#jlo#love#passion#home#groove”. Teddy Teaser Released On The Occasion Of Arya and Sayyeshaa’s First Wedding Anniversary! Watch Video.

It all started after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show that happened in February this year. Fans are choosing their favourite segment from the former’s Halftime act and dancing their hearts out. So what are your thoughts on Sayyeshaa’s dance moves?